Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

HURN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $107.36. 99,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,490. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,505,000 after buying an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

