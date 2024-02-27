ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICF International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of ICFI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,870. ICF International has a 52 week low of $99.23 and a 52 week high of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at $125,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at $125,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

