ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.75.

ICF International Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $99.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

