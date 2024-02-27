ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. 320,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,544. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 172,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

