ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.40-5.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. 331,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $11,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

