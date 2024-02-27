IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

IMAX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 1,330,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,247. The stock has a market cap of $862.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

