Insider Buying: Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) CFO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Querciagrossa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinstripes Price Performance

PNST traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 306,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,267. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Research analysts expect that Pinstripes Holdings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNST. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pinstripes in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Pinstripes in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinstripes

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.