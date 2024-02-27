Insider Buying: Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) CFO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Querciagrossa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PNST traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 306,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,267. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Research analysts expect that Pinstripes Holdings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
