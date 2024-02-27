Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells 624 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $15,394.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Brendan Teehan sold 731 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $21,900.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 2,056,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,005. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.45.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

