Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 1,699 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arvinas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 1,336,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,365. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

