Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 27,505 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67.

CP stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$116.48. The company had a trading volume of 633,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,446. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$117.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.03.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3357143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

