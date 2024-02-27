Insider Selling: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 8,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,735. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

