Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells 745 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $669.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $670.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.10 and its 200-day moving average is $567.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

