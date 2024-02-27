Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 3,692 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $669.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.10 and a 200 day moving average of $567.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

