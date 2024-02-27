Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 3,692 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $669.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.10 and a 200 day moving average of $567.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.