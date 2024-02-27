Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 490 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,576,103.68.

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29.

META stock traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, reaching $487.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,799,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,070,836. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day moving average is $345.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

