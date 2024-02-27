Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PATK stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 184,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

