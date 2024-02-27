Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 5,378 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 321,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.