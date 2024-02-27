Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 2,382 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $113,549.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,732.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 821,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after buying an additional 259,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

