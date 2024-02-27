Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) President Sells 1,385 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) President Brent Guerisoli sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $23,697.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,657. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

