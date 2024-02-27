Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells 764 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.13. 103,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

