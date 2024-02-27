Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Insider Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 664,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,141. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.