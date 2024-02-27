Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.79. 2,174,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,563,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

