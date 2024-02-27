Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $13.06 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.00 billion and $136.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $13.06 or 0.00022945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,964,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,546,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

