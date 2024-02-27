Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,576,556.10 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25.

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. 641,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

