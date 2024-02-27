Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 26,328 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 641,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.11.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.