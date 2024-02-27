Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $668.01. The stock had a trading volume of 555,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.63. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.