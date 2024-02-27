Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Verde Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 9.7% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $25,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.16. 1,072,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.