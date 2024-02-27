Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 27th (ALRM, ATKR, CAC, CMCO, EFC, ESS, FSM, HOFT, IRWD, JBHT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 27th:
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
