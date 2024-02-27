Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 27th (ALRM, ATKR, CAC, CMCO, EFC, ESS, FSM, HOFT, IRWD, JBHT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 27th:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

