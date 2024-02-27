Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Newell Brands (NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2024 – Newell Brands was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

2/12/2024 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Newell Brands was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/12/2024 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $7.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,083,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,327,000 after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

