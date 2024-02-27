Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 397,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average volume of 243,248 call options.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOFI traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 65,687,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,087,621. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

