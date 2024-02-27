iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.32. 3,725,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.12. The company has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

