iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,755,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,277,754. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

