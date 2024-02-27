iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 633,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

