Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) versus Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Financial Analysis

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eutelsat Group and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iteris $156.05 million 1.44 -$14.85 million $0.06 87.33

Eutelsat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iteris.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A Iteris 1.45% 3.76% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Eutelsat Group and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eutelsat Group and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Eutelsat Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Iteris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iteris beats Eutelsat Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services. Its products include ClearGuide, ClearRoute, Commercial Vehicle Operations, BlueArgus, TrafficCarma, Vantage Apex, Vantage Fusion, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. The company sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. In addition, it offers traffic management centers design, staffing, and operations services; traffic engineering and mobility consulting services include planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; distributes real-time information about traffic conditions; and surface transportation infrastructure systems implementation, and operation and management. Further, the company provides travel demand forecasting and systems engineering, and identify mitigation measures to reduce traffic congestion; ClearMobility platform; and ClearMobility Cloud that enables mobility data management engine, application programming interface framework, and microservices ecosystem. It serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

