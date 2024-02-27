Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 536 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $94.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Itron's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

