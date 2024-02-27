Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 536 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ITRI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $94.59.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
