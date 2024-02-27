Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $71,038.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,554.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,811.43 or 0.99888603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00188478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00108012 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,641.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.