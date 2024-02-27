John A. Ziegler Sells 3,299 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $558,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Arch Resources by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 8,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

