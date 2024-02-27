John P. Meloun Sells 6,160 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 664,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPOF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

