John Terry O’connor Acquires 1,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. 385,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

