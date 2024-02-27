Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $888.31 million and $36.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

