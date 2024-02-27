Kenneth Todd Lane Sells 9,489 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Todd Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

