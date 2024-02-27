KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Hits $200.13

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.27 million and $200.13 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.35 or 1.00228474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00197692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008727 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01937046 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

