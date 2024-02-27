Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,103. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

