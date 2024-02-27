Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 12,093 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,425. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

