Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.99 on Tuesday, reaching $552.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

