Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %
ADBE stock traded down $7.99 on Tuesday, reaching $552.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
