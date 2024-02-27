Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.9 %

Lam Research stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $930.73. 626,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.