Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 385,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

