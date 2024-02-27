Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

