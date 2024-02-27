Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 1.4%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €111.40 ($121.09) and last traded at €111.80 ($121.52). 39,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.40 ($123.26).

Krones Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €113.35 and a 200 day moving average of €103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Krones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.