Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,386 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Landsea Homes worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 72,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.