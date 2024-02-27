LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.7 million-$214.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.0 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-1.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LMAT traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 149,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $68.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

